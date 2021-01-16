BELL (CBSLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday that is offering a $10,000 reward for the recovery of a military Humvee that was stolen in Bell.
The military vehicle was stolen around 8:15 a.m. on Friday from the National Guard Armory, according to the bureau.
It is described as a four-door high-mobility, multipurpose wheeled vehicle that could be utilized for combat.
It is green camouflage in color, with a bumper number of 40BSBHQ6 and registration number NZ311R, the FBI said.
The suspect in the crime faces up to 10 years in federal prison for stealing the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Humvee was asked to call the FBI at 310-477-6565.
