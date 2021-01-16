AZUSA (CBSLA) — Federal authorities have made another arrest related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Anthime Joseph Gionet, also known as “Baked Alaska” was arrested in Texas Saturday on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Gionet has well-known connections to extremist groups.
Gionet, who streamed himself hyping up the crowd inside of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office, has ties to Southern California — including reportedly attending school at Azusa Pacific University and previously interning at Warner Records.
His social media accounts show him posing for photos with guns by the iconic Hollywood sign.
“He’s a noted Nazi miscreant,” Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino. “It is a disgrace that someone like him was able to invade the sacred Capitol of the United States.”
One day after the riot at the Capitol, it was found that among the group of rioters who breached the doors and sent lawmakers scrambling to the floor were several well-known members of extremist groups — including Jake Angeli of QAnon, self-proclaimed white nationalist Richard Barnett, and Nick Ochs of the Proud Boys.