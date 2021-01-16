LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Hundreds of Riverside County seniors lined up Saturday morning to finally receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The crowd stretched around the block at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore as those with appointments, and hopefuls without them, waited for their turn.

Homeyra Akhavani brought her 90-year-old father to get the vaccine

“He hasn’t left the house in months now,” she said. “He has been just inside the house, just goes out in the backyard, gardening, and stuff. He has not left the house at all.”

Behind her in his sports car was 70-year-old Steve Peterson.

“Look what I drive! I drive a hot rod and everything is shut down,” he said. “You can’t race anywhere”

In every car, a different story of hope tied up in one tiny little shot.

“We’re travelers,” said Dave Schroeder. “We have an RV and like to cruise and do everything retirees like to do, and we haven’t been able to do it — and it’s been hard. It’s been very hard.”

This was Riverside County’s first drive-thru clinic for those 65 and older to receive the vaccine after Gov. Newsom gave the ok to give the shots away.

“When I pulled up myself I was amazed at how many people were in line since early in the morning,” said Riverside County Spokesperson John Welsh. “2 a.m. I hear!”

The county has had an overwhelming response to its vaccination clinics online, as appointments fill up fast.

Saturday’s clinic was by appointment only and they had about 700 appointments for the day. Many people showed up without one, but they did their best to accommodate as many people as best they could.

“It is a relief,” said one participant. “It’s definitely a relief. It’s like a major burden is lifted off my shoulders.”