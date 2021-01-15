MOUNTAIN CENTER (CBSLA) – A brush fire which broke out early Friday morning amid churning Santa Ana winds in the San Jacinto Mountains community of Mountain Center has forced dozens of evacuations.
The Bonita Fire was reported at 1:15 a.m. in the 28000 block of Bonita Vista Road, according to the CAL Fire Riverside County Fire Department.
The fire quickly grew to 600 acres with zero containment as of 5:30 a.m. Evacuation orders have been issued for all residents of Mountain Center, CAL Fire reports. It’s unclear if any homes have been destroyed.
Residents are being told to use Highway 243 towards Banning and Highway 74 towards the Palm Desert to evacuate.
The fire is burning in heavy vegetation amid powerful Santa Ana winds. A red flag warning is in effect through 4 p.m. Friday for many parts of the Inland Empire.
Highway 74 is closed at Morris Ranch Road and Strawberry Creek. Highway 243 is closed at Saunders Meadow Road.
An evacuation center has been set up at the Banning Community Center at 789 N. San Gorgonio Ave.
This is the second major fire to break out in the region. On Thursday, the Erbes Fire erupted in Thousand Oaks, also forcing evacuations. Forward progress on that blaze has been stopped and evacuation orders were lifted.