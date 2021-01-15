LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Forecasters with the National Weather Service said there is a chance Southern California will not see rain for the entire month of January, as heatwaves and gusty Santa Ana winds are causing dangerous fire conditions.

People who live in the Santa Clarita Valley are not complaining that it feels more like summer than winter in January.

“It’s nice to be out in the sun,” said one resident Friday.

However, they are being watchful, as parts of Ventura and Los Angeles County are experiencing unseasonably warm weather.

A red flag warning of critical fire danger conditions took effect at 4 p.m. Thursday for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Los Angeles County mountains, Angeles National Forest and the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, along with inland Orange County and the Santa Ana mountains.