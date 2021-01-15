LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed in a fiery crash on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys late Thursday night while being pursued by California Highway Patrol officers.
The crash occurred on the northbound 405 Freeway at the Roscoe Boulevard offramp at around 11:40 p.m.
The high-speed chase came to an end when the car rolled, struck and tree and then caught fire while the driver tried to exit the freeway at Rose Boulevard.
CHP officers tried to rescue the driver, but he died in the fiery wreckage. His name was not immediately released.
The circumstances which prompted the pursuit were not immediately confirmed.
The Roscoe Boulevard offramp was shut down for several hours Friday morning.