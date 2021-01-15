CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and a medical imaging company kicked off a six-week effort Friday offering free breast cancer mammography screenings for uninsured women.

The screenings began with a one-day event between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday at Montebello-Commerce YMCA, at 2000 W. Beverly Blvd. in Montebello.

Each 15-minute screening will also provide a referral to a licensed medical professional for follow-up care.

Other screenings are set to take place at the following locations:

  •  Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA, 4801 E. 58th St., Maywood, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 16 and Feb. 1;
  • Anderson Munger Family YMCA, 4301 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 20;
  • Hollywood YMCA, 1553 N. Schrader Blvd., Hollywood, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 21;
  • Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA, 2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 11 and Feb. 24;
  • Collins & Katz Family YMCA, 1466 S. Westgate Ave., Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 2;
  • Antelope Valley Family YMCA, 43001 10th Street West, Lancaster, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 16;
  • Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center, 9900 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 17;
  • Crenshaw Family YMCA, 3820 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 23;
  • Wilmington YMCA,1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 25.

Those interested can pre-register here but walk-ups will also be accepted.

“This program is part of the Y’s continuing effort to make sure our community members are able to get the necessary services to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Mario Valenzuela, vice president of equity and inclusion for the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

Organizers noted that all COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be strictly followed.

