MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and a medical imaging company kicked off a six-week effort Friday offering free breast cancer mammography screenings for uninsured women.
The screenings began with a one-day event between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday at Montebello-Commerce YMCA, at 2000 W. Beverly Blvd. in Montebello.
We've partnered with Alinea Medical Imaging to provide FREE mammograms to women over 40 without health insurance. Program kicks off today thru the end of Feb. More info here:https://t.co/StphyWfOty #womenshealth #BreastCancerAwareness #selfcare pic.twitter.com/3sAlolQp7I
— YMCA of Metro LA (@YMCALA) January 15, 2021
Each 15-minute screening will also provide a referral to a licensed medical professional for follow-up care.
Other screenings are set to take place at the following locations:
- Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA, 4801 E. 58th St., Maywood, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 16 and Feb. 1;
- Anderson Munger Family YMCA, 4301 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 20;
- Hollywood YMCA, 1553 N. Schrader Blvd., Hollywood, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 21;
- Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA, 2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 11 and Feb. 24;
- Collins & Katz Family YMCA, 1466 S. Westgate Ave., Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 2;
- Antelope Valley Family YMCA, 43001 10th Street West, Lancaster, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 16;
- Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center, 9900 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 17;
- Crenshaw Family YMCA, 3820 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 23;
- Wilmington YMCA,1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 25.
Those interested can pre-register here but walk-ups will also be accepted.
“This program is part of the Y’s continuing effort to make sure our community members are able to get the necessary services to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Mario Valenzuela, vice president of equity and inclusion for the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.
Organizers noted that all COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be strictly followed.
