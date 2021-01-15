SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Deputies were led straight to a man believed to have committed grand theft after stealing cell phone tower batteries, unknowingly equipped with G.P.S. tracking technology.
Thursday, a suspect cut two padlocks to access a Verizon cell tower site and battery storage steel cabinet on State 330 Highway in San Bernardino, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies said Kenneth McFarlane, 32, of San Bernardino, allegedly stole four deep-cycle batteries, used to power the cell tower.
Thanks to G.P.S. trackers in the batteries, deputies were able to follow the signal to McFarlane’s house. They said they found him alone in his garage with all four stolen batteries. McFarlane is on felony probation.
McFarlane was arrested for grand theft and possession of stolen property and booked into jail.
The cell tower batteries were recovered and returned to the victims, deputies added.