WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) – Two Los Angeles police officers were injured when a man armed with a chain and padlock struck them repeatedly before being shot with a stun gun and taken into custody, police said Thursday.

Brandon Michael Wheeler, 24, is charged with two felony counts each of assault upon a peace officer or firefighter, battery with injury on a peace officer, battery with serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon, along with one misdemeanor count each of indecent exposure and engaging in lewd conduct, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said

When the two responding officers located the man, he “immediately charged at officers, swinging the chain and the padlock,” Im said.

One officer shot the man with a taser, “which was ineffective,” Im said.

The man, identified by officers as Brandon Wheeler, 24, was tackled and taken into custody with the help of a nearby security guard and another bystander, Im said. He is being held on $180,000 bail.

Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, the L.A.P.D. reported.

The officers sustained lacerations and injuries to their heads and received medical treatment, according to Im.

