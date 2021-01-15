THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Firefighters Friday morning were working to extinguish a wildfire which flared up in Thousand Oaks amid gusty Santa Ana winds, prompting evacuations and threatening homes.
Crews were able to halt forward progress of the Erbes Fire Thursday night, which at last report had burned about 250 acres and was 90% contained.
The Erbes Fire broke out at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the north side of Erbes Road, near Sunset Hills Boulevard by the 23 Freeway.
About 70 homes were evacuated. However, the evacuation order was lifted a little before 9 p.m. Thursday.
Ventura County Fire Department crews prevented the flames from reaching any homes, and no one was hurt.
“We are gonna go out and get some Starbucks for them (the firefighters), at least, all we can do, you know” grateful Thousand Oaks homeowner told Enrico Soracco Friday morning.
Because of the gusty Santa Ana winds, firefighters Friday were actively patrolling the fire zone, mopping up and looking for hot spots and flare ups. Embers could be seen flying through neighborhoods Friday morning.
A red flag warning which is in effect for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties expires at 4 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour expected in some area.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.