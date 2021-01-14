SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — There are many ways people can make a difference in their communities, and for William D. Burrows that means mentoring children.

“There’s so many youth that just need help, need guidance,” he said.

Burrows has been a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County for the past three years.

“I think it’s an essential part of the community to help bridge that gap for the people who may not have someone to look up to or go to for advice or guidance,” he said.

Burrows was paired with Little Brother Andrew, and they immediately hit it off.

“We can talk about whatever, but I can see his shyness,” Burrows said. “He loves playing video games. He loves just being active. He has a very kind heart.”

But being a Big Brother is a lot more than being a good friend, it’s about setting a good example — something Burrows takes very seriously.

“You’re just trying to teach and coach them on the little nuances that a young man should know and should do when interacting in society,” he said.

But for Burrows, the reward of being a mentor is far greater than he ever imagined it could be.

“Our relationship, I think, is a trusting one,” he said. “I think he trusts me. I think he’s comfortable with me. I think he knows if he needed anything, I’ll be there for him.

“It’s in my heart to do it,” he continued. “I know I’m making a difference.”

Burrows has made such a difference that he has been recognized nationally and has been nominated for the prestigious Big of the Year award.