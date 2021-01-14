LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An attorney has asked the City of Los Angeles to shut down a short-term rental property in Silver Lake that has been the site of alleged house parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to attorney Randy Renick the property, located in the hills between Sunset Boulevard and the Silver Lake Reservoir, is an illegal and unregistered short-term rental.

Renick represents Lillian and Grant Taylor, who live next door to the alleged party house.

“We demand that the city take immediate steps to respond to the Taylors’ complaints and shut down the illegal short-term rental of the property as it is a violation of the Los Angeles Home-Sharing Ordinance as well as the national, state and local pandemic-related shut-down orders,” Renick said in a letter to City Attorney Mike Feuer.

Feuer did not immediately provide a statement, and the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately provide information about calls to that location.

Renick also included a letter from Dec. 21 that was sent to the city from Better Neighbors L.A., a coalition of Southern California hosts, tenants, housing activists, hotel workers and community members. He said the city has taken no measures to shut down the operation.

The attorney also alleged that the property’s associate has harassed and threatened the Taylors for complaining about the “ongoing nuisance.”

The Taylor family claimed they have received threats, including screams and abusive language, from the partner of the property’s owner.

“This party house must be shut down as it is a dangerous and illegal business operating in violation of local laws and health orders,” Renick said.

