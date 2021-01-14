ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Orange County Public Health’s website and app to make appointments for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination crashed Wednesday, and officials are still working out the glitches.
Ten thousand people signed up to receive a vaccination at the new super site set up at Disneyland, but there were still more who showed up without an appointment and had to be turned away. Others were forced to wait in long lines.
Tens of thousands of doses of the vaccine are allotted for Orange County, but they can’t be distributed unless county officials show the upcoming scheduled appointments.
Vaccine distribution hiccups were also seen in Huntington Beach, where there were long waits at the Fire Department Training Center. The site has been flooded since it opened last week, not only with people with appointments, but also with walk-ups.
Officials at the site say they have been able to vaccinate about a thousand people a day at the site so far. But they are now sending out a strict reminder that walk-ups are no longer being accepted.
To find out if you are eligible and to make an appointment, click here.