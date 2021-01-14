SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 16 additional COVID-19 fatalities and 3,331 new cases on Thursday, as the website to make a reservation at the new mega-vaccination site at Disneyland drew about 100 million hits.

The newly reported numbers brought the death toll to 2,195 and the county’s caseload to

Of the fatalities reported Thursday, two were skilled nursing facility residents and one lived at an assisted living facility.

Since the start of the pandemic began, the virus has killed 707 skilled nursing facility residents and 242 assisted living facility residents.

The county has reported 154 deaths since Sunday. Last week, the county logged 140 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized dropped from 2,180 on Wednesday to 2,169 Thursday while the number of people in intensive care units remained unchanged at 544, just short of Sunday’s record of 547.

The county’s state-adjusted ICU bed availability remains at zero, and the unadjusted figure increased from 6.9% to 7.4%. The state created the adjusted metric to reflect the difference in beds available for COVID-19 patients and non-coronavirus patients.

According to the HCA, the county has 34% of its ventilators available.

Meanwhile, the new vaccination Super POD site in Anaheim has been operating “much smoother today,” Kim said.

The county’s website, Othena.com, drew about 100 million page visits overnight, according to Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee.

“It was the number one hit for Google we found out,” Chaffee said. “It blew me away.”

The trend “tells you how much they want to get vaccinated,” he said.

