LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Macaulay Culkin has chimed in on an ongoing idea on social media to remove Donald Trump from his cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”
The “Home Alone” actor said he is “sold” on the idea to replace the president with a 40-year-old version of himself after Twitter users suggested it.
Following last week’s riots at Capitol Hill, Culkin has been interacting with Twitter users who have been toying with the idea of removing Trump from the beloved film.
One user went as far as to make Trump invisible during his short role inside the Plaza Hotel. Culkin replied to the altered video saying, “Bravo.”
Bravo.
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021
Another Twitter user suggested starting a petition to replace the president with present-day Culkin to which he replied, “Sold.”
Sold.
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021