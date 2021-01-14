LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 2,880 newly confirmed cases and 92 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 233,480 cases and 2,399 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 150,726 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,584 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 367 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall hospitalizations from Wednesday, but an uptick in ICU admissions.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,737 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 241,523 cases and 1,560 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 215,494 had recovered.
There were 1,678 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 344 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Tuesday.
Ventura County health officials reported 1,354 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 55,848 cases and 401 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 48,577 had recovered.
There were 436 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 86 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall hospitalizations from Wednesday, but an uptick in ICU admissions.
As of Thursday evening, 1,914,096 Riverside County residents, 1,928,251 San Bernardino County residents and 826,074 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.