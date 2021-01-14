PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — A police pursuit is now a standoff in Paramount, where the suspect is refusing to get out of the smoking car.
The car chase reportedly started in Compton because vehicle may be associated with an arson suspect. The chase navigated heavy morning traffic on the 710 Freeway, before ending up on Hunsaker Avenue near Alondra Boulevard in Paramount.
Deputies have deployed a fire extinguisher into the car, but the suspect remains inside.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.