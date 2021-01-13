DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Walmart will shut down its Downey, Torrance, and Huntington Beach locations through Friday morning so each store can undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization.
Walmart officials say the Downey Neighborhood Market, 12270 Paramount Blvd.; the Torrance Supercenter, 22015 Hawthorne Blvd.; and the Huntington Beach Supercenter, 8230 Talbert Ave., will close Wednesday at 2 p.m. Each store will remain closed through Thursday and reopen Friday at 7 a.m.
The retail giant says the closures are part of a company-initiated program to allow a third-party cleaning crew time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the buildings. Walmart has also closed stores in Panorama City, Corona, Compton, Paramount, South Gate, Lancaster and Upland over the past few weeks for similar deep cleanings.
The company has not said whether any of its employees have tested positive at any of its stores, and only its Compton location has been cited recently due to lack of compliance with the health officer order, according to the LA County Department of Public Health.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company’s statement said.
Sam’s Club, the warehouse club also owned by Walmart, will also close through Friday in South Gate.