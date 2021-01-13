LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in Van Nuys early Wednesday morning.

Gunshots were reported at around 2 a.m. in the area of Peach Avenue and Hart Street, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

The circumstances of the killing were unclear. Footage from the scene appeared to show a minivan which had driven into a fence.

No suspects have been arrested and no motive has been identified. It’s unclear if the shooting is gang-related.

Murders have been on the rise in L.A. On Tuesday, the LAPD reported that there were 19 homicides in the first twelve days of 2021. That’s up from nine in the first 12 days of 2020.

“Shooting violence has continued at a velocity that does need a great deal of concern,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said during Tuesday’s Los Angeles Police Commission meeting. “Of the 19 homicides, 12 we know, right now, we believe are involved in gangs or are gang-related in one fashion or another.”