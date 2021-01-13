LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fifth member of the LAPD has died of COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday.
Sgt. Amelia “Terry” Martinez, who was assigned to the Hollenbeck Division, died from complications related to COVID-19 Tuesday.
“Sgt. Martinez was a bright shining star for Hollenbeck Division,” a statement from the LAPD said. “Her passing is a loss for not only her brothers and sisters here in the Department, but for the people of Los Angeles who she dedicated her life to protecting and serving.”
Martinez is survived by her sons Robert and Steven, her daughter Amanda Lara, her mother and several siblings.
More than 1,000 LAPD employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Just last week, Chief Michel Moore announced the death of Police Service Representative Raymond Guerrero. Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran, died in December; and detention Officer Erica McAdoo and Officer Valentin Martinez both died last July.