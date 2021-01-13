LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A revitalization plan for the Los Angeles River has gotten its first update in 25 years.
It marks the only plan encompassing all 51 miles of the river, and uses research to identify needs in the community, such as improved water quality, housing, access to parks, flood risk management, and more.
A plan for the L.A. River, which begin in Canoga Park and runs through over 12 cities before flowing into the Pacific Ocean, was initially drafted in 1996 with the goals of flood reduction and beautification.
Overseen by L.A. County Public Works, the 2021 update focuses on improved river access, ecosystem support, cultural and educational opportunities, and affordable housing.
The plan identifies opportunities for more than 200 potential project sites that will create local jobs, thousands of acres of open accessible space to address public health issues in disadvantaged communities, and actions for affordable housing and homelessness.
A draft of the plan is available and open for public comment through March 14 at LARiverMasterPlan.org.
