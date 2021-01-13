James Scores 26 As Lakers Roll Over Rockets 117-100LeBron James scored 26 points in just more than three quarters and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 117-100 rout of the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

NBA Fines Markieff Morris $35K For Altercation With Rockets' DeMarcus CousinsMorris was assessed with a Flagrant Foul 1 for the play on Tate and a technical foul for the altercation. Both he and Morris were ejected from the game.

Super Bowl 55: How Many Fans Will Be Allowed To Attend?The Super Bowl is a little under a month away and one of the biggest questions remaining other than participants is how many fans will be allowed to attend.