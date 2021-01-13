LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 2,773 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 230,600 cases and 2,307 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 149,686 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,636 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 363 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall hospitalizations from Tuesday, but an uptick in ICU admissions.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 4,915 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing the countywide total to 239,786 cases and 1,552 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 213,033 had recovered.
There were 1,703 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 347 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight increases from Monday.
As of Wednesday evening, 1,891,966 Riverside County residents and 1,905,470 San Bernardino County residents had been tested for COVID-19.