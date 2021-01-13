NTSB Schedules Public Meeting To Determine Cause Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe BryantThe Feb. 9 virtual hearing will take place just over two weeks after the first anniversary of the crash that stunned Los Angeles and the sports world.

NFL Divisional Playoffs NFC Picks: Rams-Packers 'Is Really Strength Versus Strength,' Says SportsLine’s Kenny WhiteThe NFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs features three legendary quarterbacks, only one of whom seems to be showing his age.

James Scores 26 As Lakers Roll Over Rockets 117-100LeBron James scored 26 points in just more than three quarters and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 117-100 rout of the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.