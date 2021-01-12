LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Women’s March LA was canceled Tuesday with organizers citing the COVID-19 pandemic and national unrest following the recent storming of the U.S. Capitol.
The annual march, which attracts thousands of people and elected officials and celebrities, was originally scheduled for Jan. 23.
The Women’s March Foundation said in a statement it would be “irresponsible” to organize a march “in the face of these issues and it is imperative to keep our communities safe.”
“Although we would have loved to take to the streets to celebrate our very own (Vice President-elect) Kamala Harris, it simply is not possible,” Emiliana Guereca, president of Women’s March LA, said in a statement. “We hope to march for International Women’s Day.”
The organization has announced plans for a virtual viewing party for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Harris on Jan. 20. Registration for that event is available here.
