VENTURA (CBSLA) – Ventura County health officials are looking for volunteers to help administer coronavirus vaccinations.
To be able to volunteer, you must be on California’s list of authorized vaccinators. This includes health professionals such as dentists and physician assistants to medical and nursing students and pharmacy interns.
To fill out an interest form, click here.
California is ramping up its vaccination efforts statewide. Gov. Gavin Newsom reported Monday that the state has received more than 2.4 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but only about 783,000 have been administered.
Mass vaccination sites are being opened up at Dodger Stadium and Disneyland this week. Dodger Stadium, which had been the largest coronavirus testing site in the nation, is being transitioned entirely to focusing only on vaccine distributions.
Petco Park in San Diego and Cal Expo in Sacramento will also be turned into mass vaccination centers.