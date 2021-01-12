THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife in Thousand Oaks Monday.
Tim Gautier is charged with shooting and killing his wife, 57-year-old Gina Gautier, during a domestic dispute, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
The shooting occurred in their apartment in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane at around 7 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said.
Gautier was booked on one count of murder.
He is being held on $500,000 bail and is set to be arranged Wednesday.