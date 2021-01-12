CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife in Thousand Oaks Monday.

Tim Gautier. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

Tim Gautier is charged with shooting and killing his wife, 57-year-old Gina Gautier, during a domestic dispute, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in their apartment in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane at around 7 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Gautier was booked on one count of murder.

He is being held on $500,000 bail and is set to be arranged Wednesday.