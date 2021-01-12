LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The calendar may say January, but this weekend’s temperatures will beg to differ as they are forecast to hit the 80s and beyond for Southern California.
A warming trend will start Wednesday thanks to a high-pressure system that will build up to summer-like temperatures for the end of the week. Temperatures into the mid- to upper-80s are forecast for inland and valley areas.
Summer in January sounds like a good thing, especially with so much of the rest of the country mired in snow. But the same system is blocking any storms from reaching into Southern California, which is in desperate need of precipitation.
The weak to moderate Santa Ana winds combined with the low humidity and warm weather creates a fire risk this weekend into next week.