LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NBA will fine Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris for his part in an on-court altercation during Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets.
Morris had knocked Jae’Sean Tate to the ground with a shoulder to the chest, and Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins responded by pushing Morris to the floor. The NBA says Morris further escalated the situation by charging Cousins, shoving him and continuing to aggressively pursue him.
Morris was assessed with a Flagrant Foul 1 for the play on Tate and a technical foul for the altercation. Both he and Morris were ejected from the game.
The NBA fined Morris $35,000 and Cousins $10,000 for their roles in the altercation.