LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Airport opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Tuesday available exclusively for people planning to fly to Hawaii and hoping to avoid a state-mandated quarantine for visitors.
The testing site is being operated in partnership with Hawaiian Airlines, offering $90 PCR tests with results within 36 hours.
The site is open to Hawaiian Airlines passengers who would otherwise be required by Hawaii to quarantine upon arrival.
People visiting Hawaii can avoid the state-mandated quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their trip to the islands.
The test site is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the airport’s main entrance on Donald Douglas Drive.
Appointments can be made at hawaiianairlines.com.
The airport will open a second testing on Saturday that will be open to any passenger with a ticket for a flight from the airfield.
“This is a welcome effort to add testing capacity for the city of Long Beach in a strategically important location,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “As we look ahead in 2021, Long Beach Airport is well-poised to take advantage of an eventual increase in demand for air travel.”
That site will offer rapid testing with results within two hours. More information can be found here.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)