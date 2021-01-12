LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles City Councilman introduced a plan Tuesday to create 25,000 housing units by 2025 for people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.
Councilman Kevin de Leon’s “A Way Home” plan marks what the councilman calls “a first of its kind” strategy to offer a “clearly defined objective” in the effort to ease homelessness.
The plan calls for the review and reconsideration of citywide funding for projects that have been approved for special funding – but have yet to become shovel-ready. It also streamlines what de Leon says are cumbersome approval processes in an effort to eliminate major barriers to cost-effective housing projects.
Joined by members of the state legislature and homeless advocates, de Leon officially introduced the package during Tuesday’s virtual council meeting,