LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Department are preparing deputies in case violence breaks out at potential protests as the presidential inauguration approaches on January 20.

The planning comes as the F.B.I. warned authorities across the country that groups are calling for a “storming” of state, local, and federal buildings in all 50 states if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day, a law enforcement source tells CBS News.

“I don’t think I ever saw a bulletin go out that concerned armed protest activity in 50 states over a 3 or 4 day period,” said Andrew McCab, former F.B.I. Acting Director. “That is a very broad, very serious concern that the F.B.I. is bringing to people’s attention.”

The House is moving quickly to impeach Trump, blaming him for inciting an insurrection before Wednesday’s deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

“We are prepared to respond with appropriate resources and personnel to any civil unrest. We are monitoring the situation & want to reassure L.A. County residents public safety is our priority,” the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to CBSLA Tuesday.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies said there were no known threats present for their area but said in a statement, “We will continue to monitor events nationwide and remain ready should a demonstration occur.”

Last week, six people were arrested in downtown Los Angeles after multiple fights erupted Wednesday as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in front of Los Angeles City Hall.

“We do support peaceful protests,” said Deputy Trina Schrader of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. “However we urge everyone to keep in mind we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 concerns, and we urge everyone to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.”

Peaceful protests also took place in Newport Beach and Beverly Hills.