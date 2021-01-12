LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 11,552 newly confirmed cases and 44 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 227,827 cases and 2,294 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 149,296 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,660 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 354 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Monday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 3,121 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 234,871 cases and 1,551 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 212,158 had recovered.
There were 1,692 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 341 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both substantial decreases from Sunday.
Ventura County health officials reported 1,326 newly confirmed cases and 21 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 52,931 cases and 372 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 45,636 had recovered and 6,923 were under active quarantine.
There were 449 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 89 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight increases from Monday.
As of Tuesday evening, 1,875,458 Riverside County residents, 1,893,665 San Bernardino County residents and 803,685 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.