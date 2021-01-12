(CBS Local)– “Cobra Kai” is one of the most popular shows on Netflix these days and actor Courtney Henggeler has come a long ways since her days on CBS shows such as “Mom” and “Big Bang Theory.” The series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka picks up the story of “The Karate Kid” 34 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

Henggeler plays Amanda LaRusso on the show and she is so excited that the series has resonated with so many different types of people.

“Season one and two got put out in the fall and I don’t even think Netflix made a big deal about it,” said Henggeler, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Immediately it caught on and immediately it was number one. I think it just has something for everybody. When I look at our cast, everyone is so different and unique. There’s the bad boy, the bad girl and the bad boy who is being redeemed. For the younger audience, there is everything that they need and for hardcore Karate Kid fans, you have all the nostalgia there. It’s great to see where everyone has been the last 34 years, what they’re up to and how their lives have evolved.”

One of the real treats for Henggeler has been working with and getting to know Macchio. The actor has learned a ton from one of the most respected actors in Hollywood.

“It was important for me and for the writers and creators to find a voice for Amanda in a very funny way,” said Henggeler. “She is the voice of reason, but in a witty way. I’m always fighting to make Amanda her own person. Ralph always has a million stories and you feel like you’ll never catch up to the body of work that he has and his experience. Being with him, you just want to keep your game up. You always want to be just right there with him and keep fighting to get a little closer to his level of professionalism.”

