ALTADENA (CBSLA) — A 78-year-old woman was still in the intensive care unit of the hospital Tuesday after being stabbed by a man who was then fatally shot by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was stabbed at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Figueroa Drive and Lincoln Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner.

Deputies said she was walking, using a walker when she was thrown to the ground by a man and stabbed in her buttocks area. The victim also suffered a broken hip. She was in stable condition Tuesday, said Lt. Barry Hall of the sheriff’s department’s Homicide Bureau.

Her attacker, identified as Allen Mirzayan, 48, was witnessed in the act by bystanders, who flagged down a deputy driving in the area, Hall said.

Mirzayan was shirtless and holding a knife, he said. The woman was down on the ground nearby. The deputy called for a backup unit, which was less than a minute away, Hall said.

As deputies tried to detain Mirzayan, they said he charged at them with a knife. That’s when three deputies fired at him, Hall said. Mirzayan was pronounced dead at the scene at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Cell phone video of the shooting captured by bystanders is being reviewed by the department, Hall said.

The nature of the relationship between the man and woman was not yet known, and the incident remained under investigation, Koerner added.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)