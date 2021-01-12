LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men are in custody Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Pacoima.
The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Monday in the 12700 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy unconscious, not breathing, and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the grass of the apartment complex’s courtyard.
The boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the LAPD, another police unit saw the suspects matching the description of the shooters running inside a local market and took them into custody.
The two suspects were identified as 21-year-old Walter Smith and 18-year-old Ja’Ree Robertson. Both men are being held on $2 million bail.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.