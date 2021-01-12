LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly 200 people were arrested in the Los Angeles County sheriff’s crackdown at large underground parties that are considered to be super-spreader events.
Sheriff’s officials say they made a total of 182 arrests Saturday at two commercial building locations where large underground parties were taking place. The sheriff’s department did not specify where the parties were located, and all those arrested were released with a citation.
On Saturday January 9, 2021 #LASD Super-Spreader Taskforce continued enforcement of the Los Angeles County health orders to address underground party events.
The results of the operation included 2 commercial building locations, and a total of 182 adult arrests (cited out). pic.twitter.com/kqvcw7TVTR
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 12, 2021
All of Southern California’s counties are under a stay-at-home order that doesn’t allow for indoor eating or exercising, much less parties that draw hundreds of people together in close proximity. The young people who attend such parties are not at the highest risk from COVID-19, but are believed to be one of the biggest sources of asymptomatic spread.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva “has made it clear he will seek out & take law enforcement action against ALL underground party events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County, who fall under the Health Orders of the County’s Department of Public Health,” officials said in a tweet.
Authorities say the task force’s goal is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the risk to the county’s vulnerable population.