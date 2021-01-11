LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of California says they plan to have students return back to its 10 campuses for in-person instruction when the Fall 2021 school year begins.

COVID-19 vaccines are being administered now to frontline healthcare workers, and could be available soon to students, staff and faculty, so UC says they are getting ready to welcome students back to its campuses – while still observing virus prevention and safety guidelines.

UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D., says he arrived at the decision with the 10 UC chancellors.

“Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience,” Drake said in a statement.

The pandemic upended the college experience and plans for many students. The abrupt move to remote learning made living on campus unnecessary for many students, while prospective students put their plans on hold in the hopes of a more traditional college experience when the pandemic ended. The shift to remote learning also devastated university coffers, and

UC officials say that specific plans for fall classes starting dates, and safety measures will be announced by individual campuses in accordance with their respective public health agencies.

The Cal State University system has also announced plans to return to in-person instruction in the Fall.