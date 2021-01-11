Comments
OXNARD (CBSLA) — A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on an Oxnard street when his plane’s engine failed before it could make it back to the airport.
The small plane landed safely on Fifth Street, west of Victoria Avenue, at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the pilot had flown out of Oxnard Airport earlier Sunday morning, but turned around when he started to suspect a mechanical issue. But before the pilot could make it to Oxnard Airport’s runway, the engine began to fail.
No one was hurt in the emergency landing. The aircraft was later towed back to the airport.
