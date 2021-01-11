SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – After closing for the New Year’s holiday weekend to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials say the Santa Monica Pier will remain closed on weekends through the month of January.
The pier will temporarily be closed Jan. 16-18 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday; Jan. 23-24; and Jan. 30-31.
One of the region’s most popular entertainment spots, the Santa Monica Pier has been open for months with limited hours, while rides remained closed.
“The best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home as much as possible and the closure is part of meeting this need,” a city statement read.