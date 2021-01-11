ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A horse died of a “presumed cardiac event” during training hours at Santa Anita, a state racing board spokesman said Sunday.
Cali Caliente, a 5-year-old gelding, collapsed Saturday morning during the workout, according to Mike Marten of the California Horse Racing Board.
The horse, who won three of seven races, was in a light jog on the outside rail when he collapsed and died, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Because the death occurred on the racing surface, it will be counted as a racing or training death by the CHRB. A necropsy will be performed.
The fatality marks the second death at the track since the season started on Dec. 26.
Cali Caliente was trained by Eric Kruljac and owned by Dennis and Norine Grenier. His last race was a second-place finish in an allowance at Del Mar on Nov. 13.
