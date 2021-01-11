LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The new year already has mixed reviews, but there’s a chance to turn it all around this week.

A combined $1 billion is up for grabs after there were no winners in the last Powerball or Mega Millions drawings. So both those jackpots have rolled over.

The first chance to become a millionaire is on Tuesday, when the estimated $615 Mega Millions jackpot is scheduled to be drawn at 8 p.m. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega numbers are 1 in more than 300 million.

Powerball, which is estimated to be worth $550 million, is scheduled to be drawn Wednesday. Even though Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the odds are a little better of winning at 1 in 292 million.