LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man charged in the attempted murder of Los Angeles police officers pleaded no contest on Monday to a weapons charge and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Quamontae Smith fired shots toward LAPD officers on June 5 while police were responding to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at 111th Street and Towne Avenue, the department said in a statement.
Smith was originally charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of control of an unlawful assault weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Officers began pursuing several suspects on foot and at least one person fired a weapon. Officers did not return fire, according to the LAPD, and no officers were struck by the gunfire.
According to police, several suspects were detained and an “AR-15 type rifle” was recovered from the crime scene. Police said there was “ballistic evidence to support a shooting had occurred.”
