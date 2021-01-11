LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Students at all Los Angeles Unified campuses will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to their return to in-person learning, officials said Monday.
In a pre-recorded briefing cited by the Los Angeles Times, Supt. Austin Beutner said the requirement would be “no different than students who are vaccinated for measles or mumps”.
Beutner did not suggest campuses remain closed until vaccines are available for students and staff, the Times reported.
During the briefing, Beutner reportedly compared the mandatory immunizations for staff and students as similar to those who “are tested for tuberculosis before they come on campus.”
While teachers and other essential workers are slated to receive vaccines as early as next month, student vaccinations are still believed to be months away, according to the report.
Because of a lower risk of complications from COVID-19, children and young adults “are likely to be among the last to be vaccinated”, the Times reported.