HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Far-right activist Kristopher Dreww recorded a video in his Washington, D.C., hotel room shortly after he joined a fired-up crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters to march at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The hairstylist, who owns Hair By Kristopher Dreww and goes by “Adorable Deplorable” online, said it was “exhilarating” “storming the Capitol” and initially described it as an accomplishment.

“I will not let the media make us out to seem like we went to D.C. and got attacked… I want you to know we went there to attack people. And for once, I’m not ashamed of that. I’m going to admit it. I’m going to scream it to the rooftops,” Dreww was heard saying in a now-deleted video.

In a series of rants, the 32-year-old praised the insurrectionists as patriots and encouraged others to plan similar demonstrations at state Capitols across the country.

“I’m American. Did you not get that today?! Let me tell you something. We stormed that [expletive] Capitol so hard everybody evacuated it at the other end. It’s mine. It’s ours, and we will never let somebody take it from us again,” he also said in a video. “Go to your Capitol at your state. Stand at your Capitol at your state. You deserve it. It’s possible. We did it today, we did it. God, it’s exhilarating. It’s so good. It felt so [expletive] good.”

By Friday, after the videos made rounds on social media, Dreww began distancing himself from the destruction caused at the U.S. Capitol, and told the Orange County Register he is sorry and is fearing for his life.

He said he is receiving death threats from Republicans and Democrats over his participation in Wednesday’s events and the videos shared online.

Dreww would not appear on camera for CBS2/KCAL9 for an interview, with questions being directed to his legal counsel instead.