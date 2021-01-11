NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a “Coast To Coast Career Day” on Thursday, with plans to hire 15,000 employees for its locations across the country, the Newport Beach-based company announced Monday.
Those interested in the Jan. 14 hiring fair are required to register in advance online to reserve an interview time at a participating local restaurant.
Interviews will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including mandatory masks and social distancing.
Chipotle officials said their business model has allowed them to expand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company plans to add about 200 new restaurants.
“We are fortunate to be experiencing growth during this unique time and want to safely provide an opportunity for purpose-driven individuals to join us on our mission of cultivating a better world,” said Marissa Andrada, Chipotle’s chief diversity, inclusion and people officer.
Chipotle’s benefits program includes a bonus that allows employees the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year; access to mental health care and English as a second language courses for employees and their families; tuition reimbursement and debt-free college degrees; and free meals.
More information can be found at CoastToCoastCareerDay.com.
Chipotle has more than 2,700 restaurants and 94,000 employees in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)