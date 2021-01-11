Comments
BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — A bald eagle that lost her first egg to ravens last week is now keeping vigil over her new egg, which she laid Saturday.
The eagle, named Jackie, laid the egg at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Friends of Big Bear. The group has a webcam watching over Jackie and her nest, near Big Bear Lake.
On Sunday, more than 1,800 people peeked in on Jackie tending the egg.
Jackie had laid her first egg last week, but it was lost to raven just five days ago.
This new egg is expected to be a Valentine’s Day hatchling.
