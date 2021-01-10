Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) — The Ventura County woman accused of attacking a black teenager after falsely accusing him of stealing her phone has been charged.
Miya Ponsetto was charged with two counts of attempted assault Saturday after being extradited to New York City. The 22-year-old also faces other charges, including endangering the welfare of a child and grand larceny.
Ponsetto was caught on video tackling a 14-year-old black teen at a hotel in NYC last month. Ponsetto claimed he stole her phone, but she had left it in an Uber car.
In an exclusive interview with CBS News’ Gayle King, Ponsetto denies she committed a crime, or that she was a racist.
The victim is the son of jazz musician, Keyon Harrold.