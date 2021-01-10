LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is among the latest to denounce President Donald Trump’s comments which he attributes to encouraging last week’s violent assault on the Capitol.

“President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and a fair election,” said Schwarzenegger in a video posted on Twitter Sunday. “He sought a coup by misleading people with lies.”

Schwarzenegger went on to say, “President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old Tweet.”

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

Last Wednesday’s deadly riots at the Capitol involving Pro-Trump supporters claimed five lives.

Those who died included a Capitol Police officer who was struck in the head by a fire extinguisher; a woman from California was shot to death by Capitol Police; and three others who died after medical emergencies during the chaos, according to the Associated Press.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the heinous attack, lawlessness, and mayhem,” said Trump last week, similarly denouncing the attack. But Trump has not admitted any role in inciting the mob that ultimately ransacked the Capitol.