LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — City leaders are stepping in after several people in a Los Angeles neighborhood have complained about a rental, saying that there have been constant massive parties held there and nothing was getting done to stop it.

Neighbors say the rental on Curson Avenue has had several large gatherings, which is not allowed in L.A. County during the pandemic.

The city says an LAPD report was filed about the latest gathering, which neighbors said happened on Saturday night.

In an interview with KCAL9, a neighbor said there were busloads of partygoers coming into the rental home at some points in the past.

Now, groups have lessened to around 50 to 100 people, which is still prohibited countywide.

A letter from the city dated September 12 is labeled as the initial warning for violation of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s public coronavirus order.

Another letter written at 3:45 the next morning is labeled as the final notice, but those who live in the area say the parties never stopped.

LAPD’s Wilshire Division confirms at least 20 calls about the home since October 27, although it’s not clear how many incidents those calls reflect.

Councilmember Paul Koretz, who represents the district where that rental home is located, called what’s happening at the property “recklessness.”

“The super spreader event at 849 Curson Avenue displays a complete disregard for public health and safety,” Koretz’s office said. “As such, this evening we connected with the Office of the Mayor to urge an immediate LADWP Water and Power shut off, due to the critical escalation of recklessness at this property.”

Mayor Garcetti’s office confirmed the property is being referred to the Department of Water and Power for a utility shutoff due to the repeat coronavirus violations.